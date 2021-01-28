Eight local residents have filed for four open seats on the Neosho City Council for the April 6 election, the first since voters approved expanding the council from five to seven members with a near two-thirds majority in November.

Final vote tallies had 2,936 for votes and 1,654 against. The change is the first to the council since the City of Neosho established a charter in 1973.

Voters also approved a ward system with a council member elected from each of four wards. Ward 4 will not elect a representative until next year and Ward 1 will elect a member for a full-three-year terms. Wards 2 and 3 will elect a council representative for two years, then extend that to three in 2023. The wards line-up with voting precincts within the Neosho City limits.

Incumbents Tom Workman and Mayor Carmin Allen did not seek reelection.

Candidates are as follows:

Ward 1 - Ashton Robinson, an insurance advisor at Grey Oak Investments in Neosho, is running unopposed.

Ward 2-Clyde Hopper, a real estate agent/broker with Reece Nichols, Neosho, is running against former councilman and mayor Richard Davidson. Davidson is the president of the Save Our Heritage Foundation and founder of the Marco Group, Neosho.

Ward 3- Jon Stephens, former council member, is running against Julia James Humphrey. Stephens lost a bid for reelection in 2020. He is employed by Signature Granite, Calotype and Realty Executives Tri States. Humphrey currently serves on the Neosho Newton County library board of directors.

At large – representing the city as a whole – three candidates face off. These are former councilman and former mayor Charles Collinsworth, Kathi Hukill Pellegrin, Neosho, and Mitch Jarvis, current past of the United Methodist Church in Neosho.

Ward 1 is located from the eastern Neosho city limits to Pineville Road including IOOF Cemetery on the south boundary and Morse Park on the north.

Ward 2 is located along the northern Neosho city limits along Baxter Street and Highway 86. It includes the Southern Hills area and the Greenwood neighborhood in northwest Neosho. It also encompasses the area north and east along Highway 60 leading toward Granby.

Ward 3 borders Coler Street on the north and US Highway 60 to the south, High Street on the west and Pineville Road to the east. It also includes the area south of the local Walmart Super Center.

Ward 4 is bound by Harmony Street to the north, areas south and west of Highway 60, respectively Kodiak Road and Industrial Park Road.

Voters who live within Neosho will decide who will represent them on the city council in the Tuesday, April 6 general election.