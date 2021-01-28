An assistant principal at a southwest Missouri junior high school has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child, federal officials said.

Colby Fronterhouse, 41, assistant principal at Nixa Junior High, was charged Wednesday with sexual exploitation of a child for the purpose of producing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

An affidavit filed in the case said the 13-year-old victim was exchanging sexually explicit text messages with Fronterhouse, who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. The boy was encouraged to send sexually explicit images of himself, according to the affidavit.

Investigators found Fronterhouse was using a burner phone to communicate with the victim. He had access to the boy's cell phone number through school records, authorities said.

Fronterhouse was arrested Tuesday. He was placed on administrative leave while the investigation proceeds.