Bird-feeding is a popular hobby that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and it’s a great way to learn about various species of birds that are found in this area.

People can get tips on attracting birds to feeders in winter at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Attracting Winter Birds.” This program, which will be Jan. 30 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin.

Bird-feeding is an activity enjoyed by more than 55 million Americans. Each year, Americans spend more than three billion dollars on bird feeding.

But people don’t feed birds to stimulate the economy; they feed birds because they like seeing them. At the Jan. 30 program, MDC Naturalist Jessie will Ballard provide tips on how you can increase your bird viewing pleasure by providing the types of feeders and food that can attract a variety of species to your backyard. This program is designed for ages 10 and up. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175768

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.