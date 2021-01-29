Area Leaders in the business of Marketing will speak to NEWcaps students about the importance of a strong marketing plan for yourself and a business.

The Marketing workshop will share different ways an Entrepreneur can approach marketing for themselves and a business. The workshop is Monday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m. in the Wright Conference Center inside the Arnold Farber building, Crowder College, 601 Laclede Ave, Neosho, MO.

In this workshop two panelists that have extensive experience in Marketing strategies will share different methods that can be used to promote and manage branding for yourself and a business.

Doug Hunt - Director of Entrepreneurship with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. Doug has 38 years of experience in marketing, branding, broadcast television and small business development. Neosho Wildcat Alumni and Student Body President Class of 1983

Garett Jeffries – Managing Director of Stealth’s Joplin office. Garett has spent over 5 years working for Stealth Creative serving up marketing strategy and account management for national brands like Comcast, Charter Spectrum, and Country Bob’s as well as many well-known organizations that call southwest Missouri home like Westco Home Furnishings, Southwest Missouri Bank, KCU Medical School, KCU Dental School, and several independent health systems, just to name a few.

NEWcaps is a partnership of the Neosho School District and Crowder College. The purpose of the partnership is to provide students exposure to the day-to-day challenges of local jobs, interaction with professionals, and real-world experiences. This inaugural year there are 16 students participating in two pathways: Healthcare and Business Students earn college credit while working with area professionals in their respective fields. They gain exposure to the workplace through job shadowing and facility tours. Each month the students will have workshops based on real-world experiences.

Kelly Lay, NEWcaps Director, and Chris Fenske, NHS Business instructor, are coordinating the program.

For more information please contact Kelly Lay, P: 417.658.7005 or E: laykelly@neoshosd.org