Katheryn “Betty” McClaren (Euwer), 86, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Litzenberg Long Term Care, Central City, NE.

After cremation a memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 11:00 a.m. (with a visitation one hour before) at the United Methodist Church in Palmer, NE. A lunch will follow the service at the church.

Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer is in charge of arrangements.