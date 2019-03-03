Doris Marguerite Bohon, 96, of Kirksville passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Twin Pines Adult Care Center where they cared for her deeply.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 4, with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Maple Hills Cemetery.

The daughter of Isaac and Gertie (LaFaver) Pickens, she was born Feb. 1, 1923 in Sullivan County. On Dec. 23, 1944 in Green City, she was united in marriage to Stanley Bohon.

Doris is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Stanley; three children, Dr. Rick Bohon and wife Betty of Columbia, Dr. Connie Bohon of Washington D.C., and Libby Riley and husband Dr. Don Riley of Kirksville; seven grandchildren, Miki (Dr. Eric) Uffman, Dr. Tiffany Bohon, Nate (Courtney) Bohon, Brooke (Jonathan) Benson, Blair (Alexander) Rael, Bayli Riley and Zack Weaver; four great-grandchildren, Luke and Drew Uffman, Riley and Jordyn Benson; and one sister, Dena Hamilton of Lake St. Louis.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Doris attended school in Green City and graduated from Green City High School in 1939. She graduated from Kirksville State Teachers College in 1943 with a degree in Business and P.E. In college she ran track and held the 50-yard dash record for many years. She taught school in Knox City from 1946 to 1947 and at Kirksville High School from 1947 to 1948.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and Deacon. Doris was also involved with Alpha Sigma Alpha Social Sorority, Monday Club, AZ Club, P.E.O. Chapter CW, Mother’s Home Club, Sojourner’s Club, and the PTA. She was President of the Becky Thachter Area Girl Scouts Council and served on the Foundation Board at Truman State University.

She enjoyed needlepoint, traveling, sports, and spending the last 30 winters in Ft. Myers, FL. Her passion and greatest accomplishment was her family – she never missed an opportunity to selflessly watch her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church.

