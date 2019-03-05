Walter Bernard Meyer, a man of few words but of much wisdom, 86, of Benton City, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Mexico with Fr. Lou Dorn officiating. Burial with military honors will be in St. Brendan Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.

Walter was born on March 12, 1932, in Florissant, the son of Henry B. and Mary E. (Herbst) Meyer. On October 12, 1957, in Bridgeton, he married Janet Laramie.

Mr. Meyer served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, was a farmer, carpenter, plumber, electrician, and could figure out anything that needed to be done around the farm. He enjoyed woodworking and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Walter was a member of St. Brendan Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Meyer of the home, the two being inseparable for 61 years; five daughters, Laura (Dan Hudson) Toalson of Mexico, Lynn (John) Phillips of Mexico, Judy (Lance) Davis of Mexico, Jeanette (Joe) Gettemeier of Pacific, and Julie (Darren) LaRue of New Paris, Ohio; 16 grandchildren: Jessica (Ben) Griffith, Justin Sparks, Ryan Sparks, Rachel Toalson, Tyler Phillips, Rebekah Phillips, Erik (Abby) Phillips, Clint (Nikki Tinnell) Davis, Abby Gettemeier, Grace Gettemeier, Jack Gettemeier, Vince (Kathie) LaRue, Eliott (Rachel) LaRue, Jillian LaRue, Audrey LaRue, and Garrett LaRue; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Walter was preceded in death by two brothers, Francis and Ambrose Meyer, and one sister, Cecilia Meyer.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.