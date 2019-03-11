Christopher “Chris” King, 40, of Hannibal and formerly of Monroe, N.C., passed away at 9:44 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

His wishes were to be cremated, and no services are planned at this time.

The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.

Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com