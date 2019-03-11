DeWayne Carl Yeater, 71, of Quincy, Ill., passed away Friday evening (3-8-19) at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

DeWayne Carl Yeater, 71, of Quincy, Ill., passed away Friday evening (3-8-19) at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

DeWayne was born April 19, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a son of Floyd Clark and Dorothy Emma Payne Yeater. He first married Henrietta Graupman. He then married Susan Lynn Galloway Cleesen on May 20, 1994, in Quincy, and she survives.

DeWayne was employed as a line supervisor for General Mills in Hannibal for many years. More recently, he was employed by Kohl’s Department Store in Quincy.

He enjoyed golfing and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and Mizzou Tigers.

DeWayne was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served as a helicopter mechanic and was a member of the Quincy V.F.W. Post.

DeWayne and Susan shared life’s adventures with the world’s greatest “framily” and also with the Quincy YMCA Coffee Club.

Survivors include his wife, Susan L. Yeater of Quincy; a son, Gary Dean Yeater of Monroe City; three daughters, Monica Sue (Terry) Pults of Quincy, Kara Sue Smith of Springfield and Christine Ann (Nick) Keller of Quincy; six grandchildren, Caleb, Madeleine, Matthew, Emma, Paige and Drew; two great-grandchildren, Beckett and Wyatt; a sister, Doreen (Terry) Burditt of Emden; and two brothers, Clifford Clark (Shima) Yeater of Stagecoach, Nev., and Terry Lee (Denise) Yeater of Hannibal.

DeWayne was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be Wednesday (3-13-19) at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill, conducted by Pastor Don Hannel. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services.

Memorials may be made to the Great River Honor Flight or to the Quincy YMCA Youth Activity Fund.

Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill, Ill., is handling the arrangements.