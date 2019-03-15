Clarence Norris Hyde, 72, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home near Eldon.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Phil Dooley officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Clarence was born on Oct. 13, 1946 in Columbia, the son of Tilford and Edith (Melloway) Hyde, who preceded him in death. He was married in 1966 in Columbia, to Cheryl Vandeventer; he then was married to Nancy Sexton in 1974. Clarence graduated from Hickman High School in 1964 and worked for Drive-Ateria restaurant, The Pancake House, KFC, Dunkin Donuts and Shorty’s Fried Chicken before retiring as the manager of the KFC in Mexico, MO. He enjoyed old cars, NASCAR and even participated in several demolition derbies at the Boone County Fair in the 1980’s. He was also a member of a pit crew for a racing team in the 1970’s.

Survivors include three children, Jerry Hyde (Cyndi) of Columbia, Stacey Hyde (Darrell Bond) of Holt’s Summit, and Tammy Standord (Tim) of St. Augustine, FL; two brothers, Cecil Hyde (Faye) of Benton, AR and Harley Hyde (Judy) of Columbia; one sister, Helen Merritt (Rolla) of Harrisburg; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one sister, Beatrice Voyles; and one brother, David Hyde Sr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

