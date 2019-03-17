Florence Estelle (“Erica”) Pickard, 94, of Columbia, passed away at The Neighborhoods on Saturday, March 9, 2019, following a brief illness.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 123 S. 9th Street, Columbia.

Erica was born on August 20, 1924, to James A. Carlan and Florence A. Whidden Carlan in Everett, MA. She married Dr. Clarence M. (“Jack”) Pickard on October 9, 1954, in Topeka, KS. Jack preceded her in death on July 14, 2002.

Erica grew up in Arlington, MA, graduated from Radcliffe College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, and went on to earn a degree at Johns Hopkins Medical School in Art as Applied to Medicine (Medical Illustration). Erica enlisted in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. She later returned to college at age 65 to earn a Bachelor’s degree in French from Stephens College. Erica was a firm believer in life-long education.

Erica first pursued her interest in art as a child, learning silversmithing from an Italian master at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts where she made elegant silver jewelry. During her early career, Erica had an art studio on Boylston Street in Boston. After she married and moved to Columbia, she volunteered with Mid-Missouri Mental Health Center and Boonville Correction Center teaching art to patients and residents. Erica started a silk-screening operation at the Sheltered Workshop in Columbia in the 1970’s for individuals with developmental disabilities. Erica and Jack were devoted to supporting individuals with special needs. The church kneelers and altar cloths at Calvary Episcopal Church were designed and needlepointed by Erica and a group of artisans from the church. Erica was also a strong supporter of the Columbia Public Library, helping establish the Friends of the Columbia Public Library where she helped initiate the regular book sales.

Erica was a member of many genealogical societies, including National Society of New England Women, National Society of Women Descendants of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts, National Society of Colonial Dames of America, National Society Magna Carta Dames and Barons, National Society Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims, and National Society Daughters of the American Colonists. She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter AZ, and Kings Daughters, Constance Emig Circle. She was also a member of The Readers, Friends of Boone County Family Resources, Stephens College Alumnae Club, and Friends of the Columbia Public Library.

Erica is survived by her four children, Carlan Brent Pickard of Columbia, Emmett Blair Pickard of Columbia, Reid Haskell Pickard of Overland Park, KS, and Lydia Windsor Schoene and husband C. Alan, of Columbia. Her brother, James Carlan of Maryland, also survives. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister; and her brother “Bud” Carlan of California.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Friends of Columbia Public Library, P.O. Box 1267, Columbia, MO 65205. Condolences may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.