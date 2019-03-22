Jacqueline Delores Carter, 88, of New Florence, Missouri, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO.

Jacqueline Delores Carter was born July 22, 1930 in St. Louis, MO, to Otis Neubauer and Margaret Fusie Neubauer. She graduated from Blewett High School in St. Louis, MO, and later married Billy Joe Carter on April 7, 1951 at the New Florence Methodist Church in New Florence, MO. Mr. Carter preceded her in death on October 12, 2010. Mrs. Carter attended the New Florence Methodist Church, was a Charter Member of the New Florence Lady Lions Club; member of the New Florence Community Club, was active in the Old Settler’s Picnic Association, enjoyed reading and sewing. She always made matching Christmas and Easter Dresses for all of her granddaughters and great-granddaughters. Mrs. Carter always loved to entertain her family and friends, especially at the holidays. She will be dearly missed by all her family and her many friends.

Mrs. Carter is survived by three children: Kevin Carter of Montgomery City, MO; Becky Lichtenberg and husband, Mike, of Montgomery City, MO; Eric Carter of New Florence, MO, and daughter-in-law, Debbie Carter of Montgomery City, MO. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Aleshia Carter and fiancée, Joshua Timmermeier of Montgomery City, MO; Kendall Ferrell and husband, Jimmy, of Arnold, MO; Brandon Carter of New Florence, MO; Kyle Carter and fiancée, Nyoka Brix of Wellsville, MO; Brittany Derks and husband, Stephen, of King City, MO; Brady Lichtenberg and fiancée, Kylie Storts of Columbia, MO; and Gabby Carter of Columbia, MO; great-grandchildren: Alexia Carter, Blake Danter, Jameson Carter, and Kyndri Derks; two sisters: Sheila Johnson of New Florence, MO; and Sharron Wright of Mt. Vernon, IL; one brother, Mike Neubauer and wife, Linda, of Spring Valley, IL; sisters-in-law, Carol Worley of New Florence, MO; Barbara Stuart and husband, Sidney of Holts Summit, MO; Joyce Carter of High Hill, MO; Barbara Carter of LaPlata, MO; Nina Edmonds of High Hill, MO; Phyllis Gonos and husband, Bob of New York; Wanda Carter of Troy, MO; Mary Crouch and husband, Bob, of Mineola, MO; Gayle Carter-Cuno of Florida; and brother-in-law, Sidney Carter and wife, Layna, of Columbia, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Margaret Neubauer; her husband, Billy Joe Carter; two brothers: Quentin and Keith Neubauer; and her sister, Sandra Gibson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City, MO. Interment will be in the New Florence Cemetery in New Florence, MO. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City, MO. Casketbearers include Brandon Carter, Kyle Carter, Brady Lichtenberg, Stephen Derks, Joshua Timmermeier and Jimmy Ferrell.

In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial contributions are suggested to the New Florence Methodist Church or to the Old Settler’s Picnic Association, c/o Schlanker Funeral Home, 207 Danville Road, Montgomery City, MO 63361.

Condolences may be made to www.schlankerfuneralhome.com