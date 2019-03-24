On Wednesday, the sixth day of March, 2019, Lorna Longwell Johnson passed away quietly surrounded by family in her apartment in Copley, OH. Prior to moving to Copley, Lorna lived in Columbia for 56 years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Lorna was born on Aug. 31, 1925, in Champaign, IL. She spent her early childhood in Morgantown, WV. She graduated from Fargo High School in Fargo, ND, where she greatly enjoyed taking Latin and was known as "Diana, goddess of the chase". Following high school she earned a degree in Microbiology from North Dakota State University in 1947. While at North Dakota State she was very involved in the Independent Students Association. She was also fortunate in being able to hear Marian Anderson and Paul Robeson perform at the University. Subsequently, she completed her training as a Medical Technologist at Omaha in 1948. She worked as a Medical Technologist for eight years in Wayne, NE and in Columbia, primarily in the blood bank.

Lorna was very involved as a volunteer in many organizations including as an officer of the music sorority Sigma Alpha Iota, as a tutor in the Columbia Public Schools and as an alumni advisor to the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. One of her greatest joys was as a volunteer at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, where she made many life-long friends.

Lorna had a life-long love of music. She was an excellent pianist. Fortunately, she was able to play throughout her life. The sound of the organ was one of her favorites since she first heard it on a broadcast by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Her interest in musical styles ranged from early organ music to Beethoven’s symphonies and from the folk music of Pete Seeger to the popular music of Dean Martin and country music of Johnny Cash. She passed on her love of music to her children.

Preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Richard Johnson; her parents John and Lorna Longwell; her brother John Jr.; sister Julia; and great-grandson, Gavin, she leaves a brother, C. Robert (Barbara) Longwell; son, Ronald (Deborah); daughter, Chaille Conklin (Norman); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two nephews and their families.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the Boone Hospital Foundation, 1600 East Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201 by mail, at 573-815-2800 by phone, or online at https://www.boone.org/foundation/donations