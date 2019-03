Wanda Marie Crump, 73, of Mexico, MO, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Pin Oaks Living Center.

A Visitation will be Wednesday, March 27, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico, MO. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at New Salem Church Cemetery in Ashland with Rev. Chris Baker officiating.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com