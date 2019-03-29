Danny moved from this world to his heavenly home on March 14, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Marge Thornton. He is survived by sisters Carol Thornton Wellman (Chuck) and Joyce Thornton Cartrett (Monty), nephew Reese Heable (Jen), niece Jamie Roberts (Charlie), their children and other loving family members. Danny grew up working on charter boats, obtaining his 100 ton master captain’s license and ran supply boats mainly in the Gulf of Mexico for many years. As his career progressed he worked in places such as Belize, Trinidad & Tobago and Rio de Janeiro. Danny enjoyed the adventure of visiting distant locations whenever possible. He retired after 10 years in a defense contracting job in North Africa and settled in Monroe County, Missouri. Danny allowed Jesus to change and use him for His glory. The family thanks Danny’s medical staff, caregivers, Pastor Everett Bradshaw of 1st Assembly of God and friends who were there when he needed them and also supported the family. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at 1st Assembly of God Church in Mexico, MO with Pastor Everett Bradshaw officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Monroe County Cancer Supporters or American Cancer Society in memory of Danny Lee Thornton.