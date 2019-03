J.C Rountree, 96, of Auxvasse, passed away at 7:31 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, at the Auxvasse City Presbyterian Church in Auxvasse. Burial will follow in Auxvasse Cemetery.

Visitation is Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com