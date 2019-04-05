Eugenia Ritchie Roberts Crain, 98, passed away Tuesday, April 2, at her home in Columbia.

A visitation will be held Sunday April 7, from 2:00- 3:00 p.m. with a funeral service following at 3:00 p.m., both at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday April 8, 2019 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Kirksville.

Eugenia was born March 6, 1921 in Sturgeon, the daughter of Leon and Beulah Long Ritchie. In 1941, she married Aven L. Roberts and he preceded her in death in 1969. In 1979, she married Stanley H. Crain. He also preceded her in death in January 2000.

After completing grade school in Sturgeon, she furthered her education at Truman State University (formerly Northeast Missouri State University) at Kirksville, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree. She later received her Masters and Specialists degrees from the University of Columbia.

Eugenia’s career was devoted primarily to the field of education. However, she was with the Missouri Division of Welfare during WWII in Kirksville, Lancaster, and California, MO as a Visitor and County director prior to her first teaching position in the New Franklin, High School, where she taught for 13 years. She later taught at Kemper Military School and College in Boonville, Truman University in Kirksville, and Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. She retired from teaching in 1983.

She was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood since 1948, where she served as President; the Order of the Eastern Star since 1946, where she served as Worthy Matron and District Deputy Grand Matron; and a member of the Christian Science Church since 1940, where she served in many different capacities, all of which she was a member of for over 60 years. She was also a member of the Boone County and Missouri State Retired Teachers Associations, the Central Missouri State University Emeriti Association, and Delta Kappa Gamma, an organization for women educators.

She is survived by one stepson, James P. Crain; nieces and nephews, Robert Ritchie, George Ritchie, David Ritchie, James Ritchie, Cheryl Ritchie, Pam Ritchie Gordon, Mary Roberts Cole, and Dee LaVern Roberts. She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John R. Ritchie in 2000, Marion Ritchie in 2001, and Truman Ritchie in 2005; and a niece, Louise Ritchie Barrett in 2008.

Memorial donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club, 1200 N. 7th st., Columbia, MO 65201; the The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Dr, Columbia, MO 65202; or the First Church of Christ, Scientist, 800 W Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203.