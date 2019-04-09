Julius "Shorty" Colvin, 98, of Independence, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel with burial to follow at Mt. Washington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice.

Shorty was born Nov. 19, 1920 in Easley, to Charles M. and Eliza Jane (Bennett) Colvin. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a medic during the Battle of the Bulge. He was a member of Maywood Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He also volunteered for 26 years for Meals on Wheels.

Shorty was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Ruth (Wren) Colvin; two brothers, Joseph and Eldred Colvin; and son-in-law, Richard Fisher. He is survived by his five children, Janice Benedict (Larry) of Bowling Green, FL, Jeanette Frechin (Ed) of Independence, Judy Fisher of Independence, Jimmy Colvin (Scheryl) of Independence and Jeffrey Colvin (Patty) of Grain Valley; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

