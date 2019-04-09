Ronald F. Boyd, 79, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Boone Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. There will be an additional visitation prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ron was born May 3, 1939, in Palouse, WA, the son of Frank and Grace (Thorpe) Boyd, both of whom preceded him in death. He was married to Betty Rackers (Crane) for 37 years and she survives.

Ron retired from Harry S Truman Veterans Hospital in 2005 after 38 years of service. He served in the United States Army and Reserves from May 1960 to July 1984, including time in Vietnam. He was honored in June, 2016, by participating in the Military Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

He was a member of: Tiger Shrine Club, Moolah Shrine Center in St. Louis, Acacia Masonic Lodge #602, Scottish Rite Columbia Valley, Aleppo Grotto PM 1990, Sword of Bunker Hill, Tiger Shrine Clowns, and was a charter member of Mid-Mo Shrine Club. He was known as “Shoestring” the clown, and enjoyed making balloon animals for kids of all ages, as well as volunteering his time with various Shriner activities.

He is survived by a sister, Virginia Baker; a daughter, Rhonda (Jim) McKinnon; stepsons, Ronnie Crane and Michael (Teena) Crane; grandchildren, Cody Crane, Jessica (Logan) Cole, Morgan Crane (friend Andy Rhoades), James McKinnon; great grandson Elliott Cole; niece, Kellie Swartzfager; and nephew, Kenny Baker.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110.

