Debora Greiner Hulett, 87, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, in Alamogordo, NM with family at her side. She will be missed and loved by all who knew her. She leaves behind family and friends in Colorado, Missouri, and New Mexico.

No services are planned at this time.

Debbie was born and raised in Colorado Springs, CO, and graduated from Colorado College, where she became a Kappa Kappa Gamma and served as the NCAA hockey queen her sophomore year.

Debbie was a devoted mother and a talented artist. She loved working with fabric, beads and fiber and was an inspiration to many. Besides sharing her love of art by working at the Contemporary Craftsman’s Gallery in Santa Fe, and at the Bluestem Missouri Crafts in Columbia, she also worked at Boone County Bank for many years.

Later in life, Debbie and her life partner, Rumaldo “Corky” Samaniego volunteered their help at archaeological sites in southern New Mexico.

Debbie is survived by Rumaldo “Corky” Samaniego, her sons Kevin, Chris (Melanie) and Steve (Victoria) Linger; stepchildren Mary (Jorgen), Brad and Bill Hulett, Trish (Gebo), Michael (Ripley) and Ruben Samaniego; grandchildren Jennifer, Michael (Lauren) and Heather Linger; step-grandchildren Richard and Nick; and step great-grandchildren Alyssa and Elijah.

Debbie’s wishes are for her ashes to be spread in a godly place.