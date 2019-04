Linda Williams, 70, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Destiny Worship Center in Columbia. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday at the church.

Services are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home in Columbia.