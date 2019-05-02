Ivo Baresic, 78, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Boone Hospital.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Memorial Funeral Home.

Ivo was born a Roman Catholic on Sept. 26, 1940 in Bosnia (the former Yugoslavia), the son of Pero Baresic and Ivka (Jukic) Baresic. On April 30, 1964 he was united in marriage to Mara (Kovacevic), who survives in their home.

He was a wonderful person, beloved husband and loving father.

Ivo is survived by his wife Mara; his daughter Vesna of Chicago and her son, Aleksandar; a son, Igor of Columbia; families Boro and Lukic; family Koprivice; families Kostic, Strothmann, Delic and Balaban; family Nuhic; and other relatives.