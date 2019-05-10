Robert Lee Eggers, 72, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his home.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland. Burial will follow in Higginsville City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Robert was born Aug. 12, 1946 in Higginsville, the son of Herman and Louise (Haesemeyer) Eggers. Robert married Shirley Taylor on Dec. 19, 1970, and she survives. He served in the US Army and was a member of the Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Ashland. Robert (Lee) retired from University of Missouri KOMU Channel 8 in Columbia as a chief engineer.

He is survived by three daughters, Karissa (David Arends) Plummer of Miami, MO, Michelle (Matt Lammers) Nunley and Denise Eggers of Ashland; one brother, Ray (Nancy) Eggers of Independence; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Ashland; 606 Redwood Drive; Ashland MO; 65010.