Richard Wayne “Dick” Royston, 71, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 13 at the New Franklin United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Monday morning from 9:30 until time of service at the church. Interment will follow at Clarks Chapel Cemetery in Franklin.

He was born Oct. 11, 1947 in Boonville, the son of Burford and Avis Watts Royston. Dick attended Clarks Chapel School, New Franklin High School, Central Methodist College and graduated from the University of Missouri in 1989 with his Doctorate in Education Administration.

He is survived by his wife, Beth of the home; three sons, Daniel and wife, Amy of Salisbury, Johnathan and wife, Kelly of Westphalia and Bradley and wife, Jessica of Linn; and seven grandchildren, Jackson, Garrett, Alayna, Caleb, William, Austin and Camden.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to New Franklin United Methodist Church and Clarks Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin.