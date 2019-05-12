Dr. Amy R. Williamsen, 59, died in a rip current doing what she loved, swimming at Wrightsville Beach, NC on Monday, April 22.

Born Dec. 31, 1959 in Walnut Creek, CA, Amy lived life at the speed of light. She graduated high school at 16 and entered the world of higher learning on scholarship. She earned a BA from the University of Missouri-Columbia at 19 and a PhD in Spanish from University of Southern CA by 23. Amy was a widely published authority on Spanish Golden Age Literature, a popular and beloved professor, and a wise administrator. She taught at Occidental College; was Associate Head at the University of Arizona Department of Spanish and Portuguese; and was Inaugural Head of the University of North Carolina Greensboro Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures. She brought people together with her happiness, humor, friendship, superb cooking, joyful dancing, laughter, and wisdom informed by experience.

She is survived by son Erik Ceron; mother Clara (Aasland) Williamsen; sister Tora Williamsen-Berry, John Berry and their son Pablo; partner Cleveland McLemore; and many friends.

A celebration of life will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a scholarship fund in her name: UNC Greensboro, University Advancement; P.O. Box 26170; Greensboro, NC; 27402-6170.