Ted Lee Atwood, 72, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 5:41 a.m. at University Hospital.

Services will be private for the family and will be under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia.

Ted was a graduate of MU, UMKC and Midwest Baptist Theological Seminary. Ted worked for the University of Missouri as an internal auditor and retired in 2002.

He leaves behind his wife, Kathleen (Butler) Atwood; son Wayne Atwood; daughter-in-law Christa Atwood; grandson Spencer Atwood; daughter Brandy Atwood; grandchildren Derrik Atwood, Kaylee Atwood, Nikki May and Trevor May; daughter Crystal Atwood; sister Mary Beth Sumpter; brother-in-law Kirk Sumpter; sister Donna Brown; brother-in-law Ed Brown; brother Dan Atwood; sister-in-law Joann Atwood; brother Steve Atwood; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Elizabeth Atwood; and one brother, Lynne Atwood.