Jacqueline Louise Pascucci, 90, peacefully passed from this life in the company of her loving family on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at Campus Lutheran Church on followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Columbia Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

Jacqueline was born Oct. 19, 1928 on the farm in rural Henry County, IN, the first born to Urbon Henry Derrow and Bernice Louise (Maddy) Derrow.

A 1946 graduate of Sulphur Springs High School, Jacqueline’s family toiled through the lean years of the depression and she often recounted how many of their family dinners came from the garden they tended.

After high school, Jacqueline graduated from the nursing program at St. John’s Hospital in Anderson, IN, earning her LPN designation in 1953. Eager to expand her education and career opportunities, Jacqueline moved to Santa Clara, CA, and worked as a county public health nurse. She later moved to Palo Alto, CA and enrolled at San Jose State University, earning her bachelor’s in nursing degree and registered nurse designation in 1958. While working as a surgical nurse at Stanford Medical Center, she met her one love, John Pascucci, and they married July 8, 1961.

After moving to Galesburg, IL in 1964, the family eventually settled in Columbia in 1966.

Jacqueline became a full-time mom and devoted her life as a mother to her two sons and as a wife to her husband. The home she kept reflected her determination to provide her boys daily home cooked meals, and a comfortable and orderly residence full of love and warmth.

Jacqueline’s life of faith and love of Christ was best reflected in her steadfast obedience to God and her years long involvement in Community Bible Study group. Her later years saw her committed to documenting her family’s history through genealogical research as well as her member status as a Daughter of the American Revolution.

Jacqueline is survived by sons Christopher (Kelly) and John Derrow Pascucci; grandsons Jordon and Anthony; granddaughter Caprice; and her nieces Peggy Weisheit, Pam Armstrong and Penny Stevens.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, William Lee Derrow; and sister, Marilyn Sue Weisheit.

Her family would like to extend a special thanks to the care team of Lenoir Woods – Greenwood: Tara, Angie, Shelietha, Sarah, Mary, Karl and with very special appreciation to Debra who lovingly comforted Jacqueline over her last several months.

Memorials are suggested to Lenoir Woods, Compassus Hospice Care and Campus Lutheran Church.

A thing of beauty is a joy for ever:

Its loveliness increases; it will never

Pass into nothingness; but still will keep

A bower quiet for us, and a sleep

Full of sweet dreams, and health, and quiet breathing. - Keats