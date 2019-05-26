John F. Galliher, 81, of Columbia, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Lenoir Woods in Columbia.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia.

John was born in Minneapolis, MN, a son of the late Frank W. and Rea (Bates) Galliher.

He graduated from Paseo High School in Kansas City. After serving in the U.S. Air Force and receiving his undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas City, John was united in marriage to Jeanne Zuk, who survives at their home.

John went on to earn his Master’s and Ph.D. degrees in sociology from Indiana University. He was Professor Emeritus of Sociology at the University of Missouri-Columbia and served as the University’s Director of Peace Studies for 16 years. He was a prolific writer of professional books and journal articles and the recipient of many honors and awards, including the Maxine Schutz Award for Distinguished Teaching. Colleagues, students and friends describe him as a wonderful friend and mentor; a strong advocate for peace, justice and nonviolence and that person against whom you should measure a good person.

He was a member of numerous professional associations and served as President of The Society for the Study of Social Problems. John enjoyed reading, writing, jazz, his church, travel and especially his family. His career was also his hobby and he often quipped that he would open a Sociology Shop upon retirement.

He was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church, Columbia, serving on its Vestry and various taskforces and committees.

Along with his wife, John is survived by son, Daniel Galliher (Renee); daughter, Leigh Holliday (Mark); two grandchildren, Lily and Ryan Galliher; brother, James Galliher and grand pets, Roxie, Cece, Annabelle and Cash.

John was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Thomas.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, Hospice Compassus, Columbia’s Parkinson Support Group or the University of Missouri Peace Studies Program.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com