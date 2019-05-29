Bert Gallop, 84, entered her heavenly rest on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

A visitation for Bert will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3 at Columbia First Assembly of God Church, 1100 N. 7th Street, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.

Bert was born on Oct. 4, 1934, to James Logan Bailey and Pearl (Jenkins) Bailey. On Nov. 27, 1952 she married a young sailor named Norice Gallop. After several naval stations and four children, the young couple answered God’s call to serve others in ministry. Bert worked alongside her husband as he pastored for 25 years at churches in Rhode Island, Florida, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. During this time Bert became a licensed minister of the Gospel and was certified as a Christian counselor. They went on to answer a call to serve as “Mom” and “Pop” to American servicemen serving in Guam and Japan.

In 1995, Bert and Norice returned to their home in Richmond, IN, following Norice’s diagnosis of colon cancer. In the spring of 1999, Norice was promoted to his heavenly home. Bert moved to Columbia the following year to be nearer to some of her children and grandchildren, and immediately immersed herself in ministry at her new church home, leading the Senior Adult Ministries, and serving as a care pastor. When an opportunity became available to live alongside retired pastors and missionaries with whom she had served during her 40+ years of ministry, she moved to Maranatha Village in Springfield, where she lived for over ten years. She continued to share her love for people from around the world as “American Grandma” for many Chinese students. Bert returned to Columbia in June 2018, and enjoyed many special get-togethers with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bert is survived by her six children, Linda Jeffrey of Columbia, Gerry Gallop (Debra) of Manchester, NH, Karen Casey (James) of Lakeland, FL, Susan Harper (Larry) of Columbia, David Gallop (Gina) of Sanford, FL and William Gallop of Westminster, MA; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her sister Carolyn Smith (Ronald); her brother Robert Bailey (Sherry); and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, James A. Bailey and Willis Bailey, and three sisters, Rosetta Fox, Aileen Newton and Shirley Peters.

Donations in Bert’s honor may be given to Columbia First Assembly, or to Assemblies of God World Missions, 1445 N Boonville Ave, Springfield, MO, 65802.

