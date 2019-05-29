Jerry Morris, 72, died at home on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 at First Presbyterian Church of Boonville at 417 Vine Street in Boonville with a luncheon to follow.

Jerry was born on Feb. 26, 1947 at home in the country near Kingsville, the only son of Avis (Wilkinson) and Tracy Morris. He was born with Cerebral Palsy and lived a remarkable life despite great physical handicap. He graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia in 1972 with a degree in Secondary Education. He and Kathy (Fajen) Morris were married in 1980, and enjoyed married life for 38 years. His positive nature and gentle manner fostered life-long treasured friendships. He worked at Jacob’s Center and Services for Independent Living. He was influential in moving forward accessibility issues in Columbia, including curb cuts, sidewalk safety, accessible city buses, and accessible affordable housing.

Memorial contributions in Jerry’s honor are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of Boonville.

Arrangements are by Heartland, (573) 442-7850. Share memories and condolences with the family online at www.heartlandcremation.com.