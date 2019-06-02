Elizabeth “Louise” Wetherell, 82, of Fulton, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Pastors Bruce Williamson and Bobby Washington officiating. Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Unity Cemetery at a later date.

She was born on Sept. 27, 1936 in Callaway County, the daughter of the late John Henry Raps and the late Era Lane Hamilton.

On Feb. 1, 1953, Louise married Bennie Wetherell, who survives her passing.

Louise worked alongside Bennie, driving a truck for Wetherell Trucking. She also worked as a waitress at several restaurants, including Spot Cafe, and drove a bus for North and South Callaway Public Schools. In her younger years, Louise enjoyed showing horses and was a member of Callaway Rough Riders. Louise was also a member of Unity Baptist Church.

Those remaining to cherish her memory include her husband, Bennie; daughters, Bonnie Riechers of Fulton, Bambi Hook (Jody) of Williamsburg and Becky (Bobby) Crocker of Fulton; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; and several nieces and nephews. Louise is also survived by her caregiver and friend, Angie Butcher.

Along with her parents, Louise was preceded in death by brothers, Donald, Billy, Wayne and Samuel Odie Raps; sister, Dorothy Jean Neal; and great-grandchild, Shelby Daily.

Memorial donations are suggested to Diabetes Foundation or Parkinson’s Foundation, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

