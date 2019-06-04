Mr. Bob C. Hessenbruch, 87, of Gadsden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date. Private Interment with honors will be held at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan; his children, Craig (Pam) Hessenbruch, Lynn (Lee) Cox and Jacque (Tom) Steede. He was blessed with seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hessenbruch retired from the United States Marine Corps, and was a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude and love to the staff of Oak Landing Assisted Living, as well as to Kindred Hospice- their love and diligent care greatly contributed to his long quality of life.

