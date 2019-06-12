Sheila Ward, 72, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Adams Street Place in Jefferson City.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 at the Tiger Shrine Club in Columbia.

Sheila was born Aug. 22, 1946 in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Leroy W. and Mary Ethel Harmon, Towne.

She married Donald Roger Ward on Aug. 26, 1966 in St. Paul, MN, and he preceded her in death. She worked as a private nanny for many years.

Survivors include her son, AJ (Lisa) Ward of Ashland; one brother, Frank Towne of Jefferson City; three sisters, Dorothy (Fritz) Rowden of Eldon, Pat (Russell) Jaeger of NM and Michelle (Bill) Gautsch of Jamestown; two grandchildren, Tommy (Nikki) Steel and Jason (Liz) Steel; and five great-grandchildren, Kelsey Jo, Kyleigh, Kinsley, Noah and Remington.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Terry Towne; and one sister, Lois Gladden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in care of the family.