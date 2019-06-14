Arthur E. Grossglauser, 94, of Centralia, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Centralia with Fr. Mike Coleman Celebrating. Burial will follow the service in the St. Brendan Cemetery in Mexico.

Friends and family are invited to Art’s Life Celebration at a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Fenton Funeral Chapel in Centralia. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.

Art was born on Oct. 5, 1924 in Jamestown, the son of Otto and Clara (Roesch) Grossglauser.

On July 28, 1951 in Mexico, Arthur married Lois Fecht, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 16, 2009.

Art is survived by his daughters, Linda Grossglauser of St. Louis, Lisa Karpowicz and husband Michael of Webster Groves; granddaughters, Katie Karpowicz of Chicago, Kristen Karpowicz of Austin, TX; numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Art served his country in the United States Air Force during World War II as a Gunnery Mechanic, working on the B-29 Planes.

Art loved to go trout fishing, camping, riding his motor scooter, and later his golf cart. Art had a great appreciation for cars and airplanes, especially the B-29.

Art never lost his enthusiasm for life, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Centralia Avenue of the Flags, and may be sent in care of Fenton Funeral Chapel, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240.

