William “Stew” Stewart Crane, 80, formerly of Columbia, passed away at home on Sunday, June 16, 2019 with his wife at his side.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21 at Memorial Funeral Home with Chaplain Jim Bolin officiating.

“Stew” was born in Boone County on Sept. 23, 1938, the son of Arley Dee Crane and Sarah Elizabeth Powell Crane, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Hickman High School in 1956. On Sept. 26, 1980 at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist, he was united in marriage to Velma Mellon Crane, who survives at their home.

“Stew” enjoyed dancing, camping, fishing, playing cards and listening to country music. He also enjoyed spoiling all of his grandchildren. He owned and operated Crane’s Floor Sanding and he refinished many floors throughout Boone County. He was employed by the University of Missouri Hospital for 38 years. For the past several years “Stew” and Velma lived in Edinburg, TX where he was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church in McAllen. He served on the Awana Missions and Fellowship Committee and he also enjoyed working with their Vacation Bible School.

Survivors include his wife, Velma; two sons, Ronnie Crane of Hallsville and Mike (Teena) Crane of Bloomington, IL; a step son, Randy (April) Sumpter of Kansas City; one brother, Dale (Hazel) Crane of Columbia; five grandchildren, Cody Crane, Jessica (Logan) Cole, Morgan Crane (Andy Rhoades), Catie Sumpter, Gage Sumpter; three great-grandchildren, Harley Benson, Amelia Allen, Elliott Cole; and a host of nieces and nephews.

“Stew” was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Jim Wilson.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Maranatha Baptist Church in McAllen, TX.

