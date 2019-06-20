Jean A. (Hamilton) Pry died on Monday, June 17, 2019 of complications of a stroke she suffered on June 15. She was 76.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 904 Old Highway 63 South, with visitation from 9 to 10:40 a.m.

Jean was a retired faculty member of the University of Missouri Department of Textile and Apparel Management. She was a long-time resident of Columbia and served as a faculty member at Stephens College from 1970 to 1983. She earned her Ph.D. from the University in 1977 and joined its faculty in 1983.

Jean was a kind and caring person, and often assisted others anonymously. While she had no children, she took a keen interest in the progress of her nieces, nephew, and step-grandsons. She was a true scholar, and continued to study and learn long after her academic career was completed. She was an avid researcher in family history. Late in life she returned to her spiritual roots in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Marge Whitman; and by her step-son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Connie Pry, all of Columbia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Frances Whitman; and her husband, James Pry.

Contributions may be made on-line to LDS Church Humanitarian Services in Jean’s memory.