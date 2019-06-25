Loraine Wies, 90, of Fayette, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

A Funeral Mass honoring Mrs. Wies will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayette, with Fr. Phil Kane officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 25 at St. Joseph Church. Rosary will be held immediately following the visitation at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be held at Wies Cemetery in Rocheport.

Loraine Gertrude Wies was born Aug. 3, 1928 in O’Fallon, a daughter to the late John and Alma (Knaust) Loeffler. She attended elementary school in O’Fallon. On Sept. 8, 1951, Loraine married the love of her life, Kenneth Wies, in Cottleville. Together, they have enjoyed nearly 68 years of marriage. Loraine was a hard-working woman. She tended to numerous jobs around the house and farm, all while raising her children. Her hard work and loving care truly made the Wies house a home. Loraine worked a number of years as Vice President and Treasurer for Wies Farms. She was a devout Catholic, a member of St. Joseph Parish in Fayette and also a member of the CCW. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, reading and playing bingo. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Wies; five sons, Ronnie (Jenni) Wies, of Mason City, IA, Larry (Colleen) Wies, of Fayette, Bill (Mardell) Wies, of Fayette, Steven Wies, of Fayette, and Dick Wies, of Rocheport; daughter, Pat (Terry) Estill, of Fayette; 17 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Helen Iffrig, of Cottleville.

In addition to her parents, Loraine was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Mary; two brothers, Ed and Oddie Loeffler; and two daughters-in-law, Carroll and Patsy Wies.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service of Fayette.