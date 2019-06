Michael Edward McDonald, 60, of Copperas Cove, Texas, formerly of Mexico, passed away on June 21, 2019 in Temple, Texas.

Funeral Services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at Arnold Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.

Visitation is Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left atwww.arnoldfh.com