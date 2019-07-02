Vera Maude Burks, 101, of Columbia, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at The Maples in Springfield.

Visitation will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at Memorial Funeral Home with a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Vera was born Feb. 24, 1918 in Boone County, the daughter of Herbert Ravenscraft and Edith (Daly) Ravenscraft. On Oct. 30, 1937 she was united in marriage to Marvin Burks, who preceded her in death.

Vera enjoyed cooking and baking. She was known to make a cake and a pie every weekend for the family home. She baked for the Chancellor’s Residence, and in this time, she made thirteen angel food cakes for a luncheon that was in honor of then President Harry S. Truman, who was on campus to give the commencement address. She also enjoyed playing cards with her friends. One group has been playing together for 20 years. She was also proud of 30 plus years of employment with the University of Missouri Athletic Department.

Vera is survived by her son, Ken Burks of St. Louis; a granddaughter, Alexandra (John) Miller of Springfield; and two great grandchildren, Bradyen Miller and Caleb Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her siblings, Gladys Keene, Edna Brady, Clara Hill, Leona Rodman, R. J. Ravenscraft and Herb Ravenscraft; and one son, Larry Burks.

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.