Ralph Burton (Burt) Richardson, 60, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Visitation is at 1 p.m. Monday, July 8, followed by the funeral services at 2 p.m. at Nilson Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date.

He was born Nov. 18, 1958. He was known for his jokes, sense of humor and his wisdom.

Burt leaves behind one sister, Abbey Abbott (Bill); nephews Andy Hurd and Travis Palmer (Jennifer); four great-nephews, Tory, Trey, JoJo and Jaxon; a great-niece, Vanessa; also his favorite cousins, Dean Sickles (Debbie) and Amy Nyberg (Gene).

Burt was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Richardson and Opal McBaine; and one sister, Barbara Ann Richardson.

Online condolences may be left for the family at nilsonfuneralhome.com.