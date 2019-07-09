Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother &

Community Volunteer died on Monday, July 8, 2019 at The Neighborhoods by Tiger Place in Columbia.

She was born on August 23, 1922 in Kansas City, MO. Daughter of Joe Welch and Agnes Cullen McQueen.

She was married on August 28, 1943 in Kansas City, MO to Edwin Warner Williams of Mexico, MO.

Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edwin Warner Williams, her sisters Betty McQueen of Mexico, MO, Peggy Burkhart of Overland Park, KS, and her oldest son Joseph Michael Williams.

Survived by three daughters, Mary Martha Nelson of Overland Park, KS, Ellen Cullen Condron of Columbia, MO and Elizabeth Kelly Peterson of Riverside, CT and two sons, William Warner (Bill) Williams of Mexico, MO and Turner McQueen (Tim) Williams of St. Louis, MO. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Educated in Kansas City, MO she graduated in 1939 from Southwest High School. She went on to attend Sullins College in Bristol VA (1939-1940), and the University of Missouri Columbia from 1940-1942. She was a member of and served as President of Pi Beta Phi social sorority while attending the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Jane moved to Mexico, MO in 1945 with her husband Warner Williams following World War II.

She was active in the community serving on St. Brendan’s School Board, the Cerebral Palsy Board, the AMC Auxiliary Board and Mexico Country Club Board.

She was a Brownie and a Girl Scout Leader, a Cub Scout Den Mother, a member and President of St. Brendan’s Home & School. She delivered Meals on Wheels for over 15 years and was a member and President of the Ladies Golf Association at the Mexico Country Club.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Brendan Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Arnold Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to the St Brendan’s Educational Foundation, the YMCA, Williams Family Support Center or the Help Center.

Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com