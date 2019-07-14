Edith “Edie” Marie Brennan, 94, of Columbia, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center.

A Memorial Celebration will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 at Midway Locust Grove Methodist Church, 2600 N. Locust Grove Church Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202.

She was born March 11, 1925 in Chaffee, a daughter of the late Norris Wesley and Minnie Syble (Larkin) King. She was a 1943 graduate of Southwest High School in St. Louis.

Edie worked as Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent for Kirkwood Schools in St. Louis from 1952–1980; and at various places and positions from 1980–1993; and most recently with Community United Methodist Church in Columbia from 1993 until her retirement in 1998.

Edie was a member of the Booneslick Quilters and enjoyed horseback riding. She was also a private pilot, and enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and volunteering.

Edie is survived by two sons, James Crowder of Harrisburg and Robert Crowder (wife Donna) of Ft. Myers, Fla.; and one adopted daughter, Tanya Schoenbeck of Bourbon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Norris Wesley King, Jr. in 1944; and one sister, Arline Blackton in June 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Coyote Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1; Harrisburg, MO 65256.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.