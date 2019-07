Walter Andrew “Pup” Beasley, 69, of Columbia, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Pup was dearly loved by his family and numerous friends and is sincerely missed.

A celebration of Pup’s life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Shiloh Bar & Grill. Friends are welcome and encouraged to come by.