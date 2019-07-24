Anna “Jewell” Vanderpool, 94, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019.

A Memorial Service and burial will take place at a later date.

Jewell was born Sept. 23, 1924 to Clarence and Minnie Sheldon Mason in Centralia. In 1992, Jewell retired from J.C. Penney after 28 years there. She also volunteered at Columbia Regional Hospital for 17 years and received five Presidential Awards. She was an avid gardener and loved to sew.

Jewell will be missed by her beloved cat, Squeakers, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and her Bluff’s Family who helped to make her final year very happy.

