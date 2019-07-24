Thomas Harold Rapp III, 72, of Austin, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Tom’s short term goal after being diagnosed was to live to his 35th wedding anniversary–he made it! He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

A Memorial Mass was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 4800 Convict Hill Rd, Austin, TX. A memorial service will be held in Columbia at a later date.

Thomas was born on Feb. 22, 1947 in Columbia to Thomas H. Rapp II and Helen (Curtright) Rapp. He was married on July 13, 1984. Tom served in the US Navy, loved his family and friends, and enjoyed playing golf and bowling. Tom had a bachelor’s degree in education and retired from the Texas Department of Transportation where he worked in training and development.

He is survived by his wife of exactly 35 years, Jovita “Jodi” Bentley-Rapp; son, William Rapp (Misty) of Raytown; stepchildren, Elliott (Andrea) Bentley of Columbia, Aaron Bentley of Austin, Jennifer Rotert of Kansas City, KS; grandchildren, McKayla Obrist, Malena Obrist, Morgan Obrist, Riley Rapp, Alyssa Rapp, Dublin and Murphy Bentley; great-grandchildren, Andrew Thorpe, Jr., Ray Town, Ivy Rose Vinsonhaler and McKenzie Jones.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Jodi’s family and friends for always being there for her in times of need. Tom would not want any tears shed over his passing, but if you should shed a tear, let it be in that of joy and remembrance.