Craig Leonard Kingsley, 51, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He will be remembered for lighting up rooms with celebration, dancing, love and his ability to make you laugh until you cried. He never met a stranger and was always ready and willing to give you a ride, a meal or the shirt off of his back.

There will be a service at 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 1 at the activity building at Sacred Heart Church, 105 Waugh St. in Columbia, with a celebration to follow.

Born on Feb. 7, 1968 in Kansas City, Mo., he attended O’Hara High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri. He worked, laughed and loved in Columbia.

He was most proud of his children, Lucy Ellen Kingsley (21) and Hawkins Leonard Kingsley (19), and we will always be able to see Craig through the many beautiful gifts that he gave them: humor, humility and extreme kindness.

He is also survived by so many others who love him, including his parents Barbara Kingsley and Gino and Mary Kingsley; his sisters Kelly Wallis (Doug) and Connie Kingsley; brothers Chris Kingsley (Sandra) and Kurt Kingsley (Laura); and nephews and nieces Jordan (Chris), Adam (Tricia), Emma and Finn.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at the University Hospitals, particularly Dr. Huslig, for their tender care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingsley Education fund at Central Bank of Boone County. Call 1-573-874-8100 to make donations.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.