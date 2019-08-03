Steven Walter Pagan, 67, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 4 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 5 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment will be private for the family.

He was born on Feb. 21, 1952 in St. Louis to the late Ervin and Gene (Zinser) Pagan.

Steve graduated from Kirkwood High School and enlisted in the Army. He received his Bachelor of Science in business from the University of Missouri. He married Jeanine Kesselring on July 13, 1974 in St. Louis.

Steve began his career as a manager at Vickers, then was a business owner of Wooden Indian Remodeling. He was a wood turner, and a wood artist! He was a member of the Mid-Mo Woodturners, Midwest Woodworkers Association and Central Missouri Orchid Society. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed nature, gardening, bicycling, even ice skating. His family described him as a humorous, peaceful family man. He was determined not to let chronic health issues get him down. He loved bar-b-ques, fishing and fireworks. Most of all he liked spending time with family, especially playing “Pokémon Go” with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Jeanine of Columbia; son Steven E. Pagan (fiancée Karen Choi) of Hershey, Pa.; daughters Melissa Giboney (Clark) of Willard and Ellen Williamson (Elliott) of Columbia; brother Scott Pagan of St. Louis; grandchildren Kevin, Brendan, Jacob and Anna Rose; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.

