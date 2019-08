Jason Andrew Gallup, 44, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Boonville.

The family will be holding a private memorial service.

Lovingly remembered by his daughters: Tobie Gallup and Lakota Fortman; siblings: Randy Furlong, Steve Furlong, Dana Phillips, Cessie Martin, Roger Martin and Sonny Martin; parents (step): Louis and Jackie Furlong, Roger Martin; as well as multiple nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother Carol Elaine Bradley.