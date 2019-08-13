James Edwin “Jim” McDougle, Jr., 96, of Columbia, died on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 in Columbia.

Jim was cremated and no service is planned at this time.

He was born on April 6, 1923 in Temple, Texas, the son of James E. McDougle, Sr. and Margaret (Parker) McDougle. He was a First Lieutenant serving in the Army Air Corp. from November 1943–October 1945 as a B-17 pilot during WWII.

On Jan. 4, 1958 he married Monju Baptiste, and she preceded him in death on May 12, 2014.

He moved to Columbia from Thousand Oaks, Calif. in 2016 to be near his niece and nephew, Brenda and Phil Turner of Centralia. He leaves many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews from Florida to California.

One of the highlights in his life was participating in an Honor Flight in May 2019.

He loved his friends and caregivers at Solstice Senior Living at Columbia.

Memorials may be made to the Central MO Honor Flight, 1400 Forum Blvd., Suite 7-A, Box 334, Columbia, MO 65203.

