Rita Kathleen “Kathie” Dunlap Shreves, 90, of Columbia, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Lenoir Woods.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at Epple Chapel at Lenoir Woods, 3801 Miller Drive in Columbia. Interment will be private for the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153.

